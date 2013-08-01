Chocolate-Cinnamon Pear Loaf Cake

Rating: Unrated This was delicious! I didn't have a big enough loaf pan so I used a bundt pan. It didn't turn out as pretty as the picture but the flavor was there. Next time I think I'll cut the pears into quarters (yes I know one of the best things about this was that it had whole pears) but I ended up with places where it was just cake and no pears. I frosted mine with cream cheese frosting and it was wonderful. The chocolate cake itself was amazing. I think I'll use the cake recipe for future chocolate cakes.

Rating: Unrated My cake turned out moist because I tripled the number of pears and sliced them all in quarters. However, the cake tasted bitter, metallic, acidic even. I trekked this cake all the way from Manhattan to Boston for Thanksgiving with my roommate's big Italian family, who are like family to me. They all tasted it and were very supportive....not because they liked my nasty cake but because they love me. #DontBakeThisNastyCake

Rating: Unrated This recipe was easy to make and delicious. Hardest part was coring the pears. I did substitute regular chocolate for the white chocolate. Also, save the pear water for a delicious drink- by itself or with ginger ale.

Rating: Unrated I tried this...and the pears did not bake into the cake....they sort of rose up with the batter as it baked. So I flipped it upside down so it was a smooth top, then drizzled the chocolate (the other way was NOT pretty!) We'll see how it tastes in a few hours!

Rating: Unrated My cake also did not rise above the pears and ended up looking unappealing on top. The parts of the cake that had direct contact with the pears was nice and moist from some liquid that seemed to seep out of the pears. The rest of the cake was dry and dense. If I were to make this again, I would also chop up the pears so that they are more evenly distributed throughout the cake.

Rating: Unrated I just made it and it's cooling now. How on earth did the core the pear as it looks on the picture ? it's like they used a melon baller, but since the recipe calls for whole pears, that's impossible. This is the first time ever I used olive oil in a cake ? so far so good............I'll give a taste review later.

