Chocolate-Cinnamon Pear Loaf Cake
Poached pears take center stage in this cinnamony loaf cake. Try substituting sour milk (milk with lemon juice or vinegar) for buttermilk.
Ingredients
Poached Pears:
Directions
Poached Pears:
-
Core the pears from the bottom, leaving the stems intact. In a large saucepan combine the water, 1/4 cup sugar, orange juice and cinnamon stick. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add pears. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until pears are tender. Remove from heat. Discard liquid and cinnamon stick. Cool pears.
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan; set aside. In a large bowl combine the 1 2/3 cups flour, brown sugar, 1/3 cup cocoa powder, baking powder, 1 tsp. cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl whisk together egg, buttermilk, and olive oil. Add to flour mixture. Whisk until smooth.
Bread:
-
Pour batter into prepared pan. In a small, shallow dish combine 1 Tbsp. flour, 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder, and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon. Roll each pear in the flour mixture to lightly coat. Place pears, stem sides up, down the center of the batter (pears will be exposed at the top, but the batter will rise up around them during baking). Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean Remove; cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely.
-
To serve, drizzle melted white chocolate over loaf. Garnish with orange peel, if desired.
*Sour Milk:
To make sour milk, place 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar in a 1-cup glass measure. Add milk to make 1 cup; stir well. Let stand 5 minutes before using.