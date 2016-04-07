Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

Looking for a low-fuss dessert recipe? Try our Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars! Store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough makes these chocolate chip cream cheese bars a breeze to make.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Press cookie dough onto bottom of prepared pan. (You don't need to cover bottom completely because dough will expand.)

  • In a medium bowl beat next four ingredients (through vanilla) with a mixer on medium until smooth. Spread over dough; sprinkle with chocolate pieces.

  • Bake about 20 minutes or until set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

To Store:

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 67 mg sodium. 34 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 94 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

