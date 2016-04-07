Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars
Looking for a low-fuss dessert recipe? Try our Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars! Store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough makes these chocolate chip cream cheese bars a breeze to make.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Press cookie dough onto bottom of prepared pan. (You don't need to cover bottom completely because dough will expand.)Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl beat next four ingredients (through vanilla) with a mixer on medium until smooth. Spread over dough; sprinkle with chocolate pieces.
-
Bake about 20 minutes or until set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.