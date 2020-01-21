Air-Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites

Rating: Unrated

These air-fried mini chocolate chip cookies were meant to serve a crowd. If you don't need all 88 cookies at once, freeze them and save them for whenever you need a sugar fix.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
17
Yield:
88 cookie bites
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit in fryer basket. In a large bowl beat butter on medium to high 30 seconds. Add both sugars, baking soda, and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans.

    Advertisement

  • Drop dough by measuring teaspoon onto parchment paper about 1 inch apart. Carefully transfer parchment paper to air fryer basket. Cook at 300°F for 8 minutes or until golden brown and set. Remove parchment to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining cookie dough.

Tips

Dough can also be portioned onto parchment paper and then frozen. After the dough is frozen transfer to a resealable freezer bag, label, and freeze up to 1 month. Add 2 minutes cooking time when dough is frozen.

Tips

Preheating the air fryer for this recipe is not recommended as the parchment paper will not stay in place.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 25mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 15g; protein 2g; vitamin a 184.1IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; folate 21.3mcg; sodium 156mg; potassium 71mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/15/2021