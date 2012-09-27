Chocolate-Cherry Drops

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in unsweetened chocolate, eggs, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the cherries, and the 1 cup pistachio nuts.