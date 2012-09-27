Chocolate-Cherry Drops
Get the colors of Christmas through red tart cherries and green-hued pistachios in every delightful bite of these cookies. If you prefer other dried fruits to the cherries, try snipped dried apricots or golden raisins.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in unsweetened chocolate, eggs, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the cherries, and the 1 cup pistachio nuts.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake about 10 minutes or until edges are firm and cookies are slightly puffed and appear set. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.
For icing, in a small heavy saucepan melt white baking chocolate and shortening over low heat, stirring constantly. Drizzle over cookies. Immediately sprinkle with the 1/4 cup pistachio nuts. Let stand until set.
To Store:
Layer iced cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days. Or freeze uniced cookies for up to 3 months.