Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

Rating: 4.04 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

What makes chocolate even better? More chocolate! This recipe is made for those who truly love chocolate.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Lightly grease the foil; set aside. For crust, in a large bowl combine crushed cookies, butter, and the 1 ounce melted semisweet chocolate, stirring until well mixed. Press into the bottom of the prepared pan. Chill while making filling.

  • For filling, in a small microwave-safe bowl combine the 8 ounces chopped semisweet chocolate and the whipping cream. Microwave on 100-percent power (high) about 2 minutes or until almost melted, stirring once. Stir until smooth.

  • In a medium bowl beat cream cheese and, if desired, chocolate liqueur with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until smooth. Gradually add chocolate-whipping cream mixture, beating until smooth. Spread evenly over crust. Let stand for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the chocolate pieces. Chill for 4 to 24 hours or until set. Cut into bars. Serve with Sweetened Whipped Cream.

To Store:

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts (Chocolate Cheesecake Bars)

Per Serving:
215 calories; 16 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 33 mg cholesterol; 80 mg sodium. 62 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Sweetened Whipped Cream

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a chilled bowl combine whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl).

Reviews (3)

BHGTestKitchen
Rating: Unrated
06/10/2015
Hi, I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. The 3-ounce package of cream cheese is correct, however it is getting harder to find this size package. Luckily the 8-ounce packages have ounce-markings on the foil so you can cut off what you need. Enjoy!
Samantha Jarvis
Rating: Unrated
06/03/2015
Is the cream cheese supposed to be an 8 oz package instead of 3?
Heather Long
Rating: Unrated
12/08/2013
I made this and it tasted so amazingly rich and delicious. I even gave some away as gifts to my boss and co workers. It really is rich, and I made two batches, one with the liquor and one without; I liked the one without better and I also omitted the mini chocolate pieces. Still very delicious. I cannot wait to make it this year!!!!!
