Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
What makes chocolate even better? More chocolate! This recipe is made for those who truly love chocolate.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Lightly grease the foil; set aside. For crust, in a large bowl combine crushed cookies, butter, and the 1 ounce melted semisweet chocolate, stirring until well mixed. Press into the bottom of the prepared pan. Chill while making filling.
For filling, in a small microwave-safe bowl combine the 8 ounces chopped semisweet chocolate and the whipping cream. Microwave on 100-percent power (high) about 2 minutes or until almost melted, stirring once. Stir until smooth.
In a medium bowl beat cream cheese and, if desired, chocolate liqueur with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until smooth. Gradually add chocolate-whipping cream mixture, beating until smooth. Spread evenly over crust. Let stand for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the chocolate pieces. Chill for 4 to 24 hours or until set. Cut into bars. Serve with Sweetened Whipped Cream.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts (Chocolate Cheesecake Bars)
Sweetened Whipped Cream
Ingredients
Directions
In a chilled bowl combine whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl).