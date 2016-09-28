Chocolate-Caramel Monkey Bread

This warm, gooey monkey bread recipe is the perfect treat on a cool morning. This easy monkey bread will please a crowd at breakfast or brunch.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
40 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease a 10-inch nonstick fluted tube pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the almonds in bottom of pan. Combine sugar, cocoa powder and cinnamon.

  • With kitchen scissors, cut each biscuit into 2 pieces. Using your hands, flatten each piece into a 3-inch round of dough. Place a chocolate covered caramel, in the center of each round. Bring the edge of the dough up and around the caramel to form a ball. Pinch the edges of the dough together to seal firmly.

  • Dip each ball into the melted butter, then roll it in the sugar mixture. Layer coated balls in the prepared pan. Drizzle with any remaining butter; sprinkle with any remaining sugar mixture.

  • Stir together ice cream topping and vanilla; drizzle over rolls. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup almonds.

  • Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean (If needed, cover bread with foil the last 15 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning.) Cool bread in pan for 5 minutes. Run a small rubber spatula around edge of the bread to loosen. Invert pan onto a platter; remove pan. Spoon any topping and nuts that remain in pan on bread. Cool slightly. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 17mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 47g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 4g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 24g; protein 4g; vitamin a 178.1IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 1.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 658mg; potassium 51mg; calcium 30mg; iron 1.2mg.
