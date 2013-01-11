Chocolate Cannoli

Rating: 4.31 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7
  • 64 Ratings

To save time, fill purchased cannoli cones with a quick chocolate filling for this easy-to-make dessert recipe.

Chocolate Cannoli

Ingredients

Directions

  • For filling, in a medium bowl stir together ricotta cheese, granulated sugar, 4 teaspoons cocoa powder, vanilla, and orange peel until almost smooth. Fold in chocolate. Cover and chill until needed.

  • Meanwhile, if using, prepare Homemade Chocolate Cannoli Shells.

  • Spoon filling into a pastry bag fitted with a large open star or round tip. Pipe filling into cannoli shells. If desired, cover and chill for up to 1 hour. Before serving, sprinkle cannoli with powdered sugar and, if desired, additional cocoa powder.

Nutrition Facts (Chocolate Cannoli)

Per Serving:
381 calories; 18 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 89 mg sodium. 46 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 10 g protein;

Homemade Chocolate Cannoli

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together all-purpose flour, sugar cocoa powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening into flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • In a small bowl, stir together eggs, milk, and honey. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until mixture forms a ball. Divide dough in half.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough portion into a 16-inch square. Cut each square into sixteen 4-inch squares. Wrap each square lightly around one end of greased metal cannoli cylinders.

  • In a small bowl, lightly beat 1 egg white. Moisten overlapping dough with egg white; press gently to seal.

  • Fry cannoli shells, a few at a time, in deep, hot vegetable oil (350°F) about 1 minute or until golden brown. Using tongs, carefully and gently lift shells from hot oil; drain any hot oil that is in metal cannoli cylinders back into pan. Drain on paper towels. Cool. Repeat with remaining squares.

Reviews

