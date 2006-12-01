Mini Cocoa Cakes
Baby chocolate cakes, baked in mini muffin pans, offer a blank palette for your inner artist. Dress them up with raspberries, a dab of icing topped with a pecan, chocolate curls, or toasted coconut.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Allow butter, eggs, and sour cream to stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease 48, 1-3/4-inch muffin cups; set pan(s) aside. In medium bowl stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed 30 seconds. Add sugar, beating 7 minutes or until fluffy. Beat in vanilla.
-
Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating 1 minute after each and scraping bowl. Alternately add flour mixture and sour cream to butter mixture, beating on medium speed after each addition until combined.
-
Fill each cup with about 1 tablespoon batter. Using a wooden pick, stir desired flavor into each cup.
-
Bake 15 minutes or until tops spring back when touched. Cool on rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Brush with corn syrup. Add desired toppers. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days. Makes 48.
Tips
With just a dash of ground spices, a few drops of any liqueur or extract, or dab of any other batter mix-in, nearly every baby cake becomes sublime. Here's whats in our treat box.1. Orange extract2. Peanut butter3. Coconut extract 4. Peppermint extract 5. Minced peanut brittle6. Grated orange peel7. Apricot brandy 8. Mini chocolate pieces9. Cherry liqueur10. Ground cinnamon11. Raspberry liqueur12. Flavored honey