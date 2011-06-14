Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake

Rating: 3.79 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

An abundance of fruit and spices are the highlight of this chocolate cake recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Grease and flour two 9 x 1-1/2-inch round baking pans.

  • In an extra-large bowl combine sour cream, water, oil, sugar, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. With a large wire whisk, whisk until well combined. Add flour, cocoa powder, black pepper, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves; whisk vigorously until smooth. Divide batter between prepared pans.

  • Bake 30 to 35 minutes until top springs back when lightly touched in center. Cool in pans on wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pans and cool completely.

  • Finely chop chocolate. In saucepan over medium-high heat bring whipping cream to boiling. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate until smooth. Cool to room temperature; chill until a spreadable, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, prepare Harvest Fruit.

  • To assemble, place one cake layer on a serving plate. Spread with 1/2 of chocolate cream mixture. Top with the second layer. Arrange fruit in a single layer on top of cake. Pour caramel over top of fruit, if desired. Serve immediately. (Cake does not store well after fruit is added.) Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake)

Per Serving:
651 calories; 31 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 223 mg sodium. 331 mg potassium; 93 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 69 g sugar; 5 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Harvest Fruit

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thinly slice pear lengthwise and apple horizontally. In medium saucepan combine apple juice and sugar; bring to boiling over medium-high heat. Add sliced fruit and dried cranberries; return to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 2 minutes. Remove from heat, let stand 5 minutes. Strain and discard liquid. Cool to room temperature.

Reviews (2)

Kate Taylor
Rating: Unrated
04/07/2013
I have made this several times over the years and I am often told that it is one of the most delicious cakes ever. I don't use the apples or pears, I improvised the first time I made it and I have made it the same ever since. I use Swiss miss hot cocoa mix with the whipping cream (same amount of the finely chopped chocolate) and that is what I use as the topping and the glue for the cakes. I also let it chill in the refrigerator over night. The end result is a most delicious cake. This is one of my favorite things to make and would recommend it to anyone not allergic to chocolate. I have given this recipe out to friends too.
Bill Sheehy
Rating: Unrated
04/16/2015
Yup, this looks good enough to be baked for my daughter's birthday. And I did! And then, while waiting for the fruit to cool I checked the recipe one last time... but somehow I neglected to pick up the caramel topping while shopping and now it's too late! Cake/birthday party tonight! What to do? What to do? Guess I'll let the fruit liquid cook down and add some maple syrup and see what happens. Oh, lordy me...........
