Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake

Rating: Unrated

I have made this several times over the years and I am often told that it is one of the most delicious cakes ever. I don't use the apples or pears, I improvised the first time I made it and I have made it the same ever since. I use Swiss miss hot cocoa mix with the whipping cream (same amount of the finely chopped chocolate) and that is what I use as the topping and the glue for the cakes. I also let it chill in the refrigerator over night. The end result is a most delicious cake. This is one of my favorite things to make and would recommend it to anyone not allergic to chocolate. I have given this recipe out to friends too.