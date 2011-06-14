Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake
An abundance of fruit and spices are the highlight of this chocolate cake recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Chocolaty Harvest Fruit-Topped Cake)
Per Serving:
651 calories; 31 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 223 mg sodium. 331 mg potassium; 93 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 69 g sugar; 5 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;