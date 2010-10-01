Chocolate Orange Loaf Cake
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Grease sides of pan or line with a paper loaf-pan liner.Advertisement
-
In large bowl, with electric mixer beat the butter, syrup (brush a little oil on your tablespoon measure before measuring the syrup to help remove it from spoon), and sugar until fairly smooth.
-
In a separate bowl combine flour, baking soda, and cocoa powder. Beat 1 tablespoon of the dry ingredients into the syrup mixture, then beat in one egg. Add another couple of spoonfuls of dry ingredients before beating in the remaining egg.
-
Beat in remaining dry ingredients, and then add, while still beating, the orange zest. Gradually add the juice. The batter may look slightly curdled.
-
Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 45 minutes (edges should look dry and center of cake may have dipped slightly). Cool in pan on wire rack. Carefully remove from pan and cool completely. Makes 6 servings and leftovers.
Tips
The Chocolate Orange Loaf Cake can be baked up to 3 days ahead. Wrap tightly in plastic and store in airtight container. will keep for 5 days total.