Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cakes

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 12 Ratings

Dazzle your guests with these fudgy cakes cloaked in luscious ganache. For a sweeter ganache, substitute semisweet for the bittersweet chocolate.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Steven McDonald

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
bake:
15 mins at 350°
Servings:
12
Yield:
Makes 12 cupcakes
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour or line with paper bake cups twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups; set aside.

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Remove from heat. Let cool for 5 minutes. Stir in sugar and cocoa powder until combined. Add egg and vanilla. Using a wooden spoon, beat lightly just until combined.

  • In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to chocolate mixture, beating by hand after each addition. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each two-thirds full.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using a knife, loosen the edges; carefully remove cupcakes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

  • If cupcakes don't have paper liners, trim a thin slice from top of each cupcake so they will sit flat. Turn bottom side up. Place cupcakes 2 inches apart on wire rack set over parchment or waxed paper. (For cupcakes in liners, peel liners down but do not remove.) Spread 1 teaspoon of the strawberry jam over each cupcake.

  • Prepare Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache. (below) Spoon ganache over cupcakes, making sure to coat all sides. Place a strawberry on top of each cake. Drizzle each strawberry lightly with ganache, letting the strawberry show through. Top cupcakes with chocolate curls. Makes 12 cupcakes.

To Bake Ahead:

Prepare as directed through step 4. Place cooled cupcakes in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw cupcakes, if frozen. Continue as directed in step 5.

Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring the whipping cream just to boiling over medium-high heat. Remove from heat. Add the bittersweet chocolate, chopped (do not stir). Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, whisking until ganache is smooth.

Reviews

Abby Schlueter
Rating: Unrated
02/15/2013
A Freaking Mazing!! I made these this week and my husband who isn't major into super sweet things loved them!! So did the ladies at my office who really dig their sweets! Plus they are very impressive to look at (even without the curls) Serisously this might be a new Valentine's tradition. . . my only complaint is that I only made one batch and they were good enough to want more!
