Chocolate Cake with Sour Cream Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
Let eggs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pan with coconut oil. Dust pan with cocoa powder, shaking out excess. Line pan with parchment paper, dust again with cocoa powder and set aside. Place the 1/3 cup coconut oil in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 15 to 20 seconds or until melted; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a small bowl stir together the 1/3 cup cocoa powder, the baking powder, and baking soda; set aside. In a large bowl whisk together the melted coconut oil, the eggs, and the water; set aside.
-
In a food processor combine black beans, brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla, and salt. Cover and process until smooth. Add the bean mixture to the coconut oil mixture, stirring until well mixed. Add the cocoa powder mixture to the bean-egg mixture. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 1 minute.
-
Pour batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Spread cake top with Sour Cream Glaze. Chill for 20 to 30 minutes before serving.
Tips
Icon: vegetarian, gluten-free
Tips
Don't be concerned if your jar of coconut oil is solid at room temperature -- that's the way it should be.