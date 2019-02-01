Chocolate Bark and Dipped Fruit

A great Paleo snack or dessert, this recipe is super simple and easily customized. For a Paleo dessert, you can make chocolate bark, and for a snack, try dipping fresh or dried fruit.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan melt chocolate and oil over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth

For Dipped Fruit

  • Dip dried or fresh fruit into melted chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper or a cooling rack and let stand 1 hour or until set

For Bark

  • Spread melted chocolate onto foil and top as desired.

DIY Dried Apple Slices

Preheat oven to 200°F. Using a mandoline or serrated knife, cut 2 large apples crosswise into 1/8-inch slices. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange slices in a single layer on parchment. Brush slices with apple juice. Bake 2 to 2 1/2 hours until crisp, turning apple slices and rotating pans every 30 minutes. Cool completely before dipping

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; 4 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium. 38 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 19 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 2 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

