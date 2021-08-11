Chocolate Babka Pinwheel Cookies

We twisted babka, the sweet braided bread, into swirl cookie form by making a filling of chocolate, honey, and cookie crumbs that gets rolled up in the sugar cookie dough.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
1 hr
freeze:
1 hr
bake:
8 mins
total:
2 hrs 33 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat 1 cup butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 1 egg and the vanilla. Beat in flour. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • For filling, a small saucepan melt chocolate and butter over medium-low, stirring until smooth. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in cookie crumbs and honey.

  • On a sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Spread chocolate mixture over dough to within 1/2 inch of the long side that is farthest away from you. (If dough becomes soft at this point, slide parchment paper with dough onto a cookie sheet; freeze 10 minutes to firm dough.) Cut rectangle in half crosswise. Tightly roll up dough halves, starting from short sides; pinch to seal edges. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap; freeze about 1 hour or until firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Tips

Make a guide for rolling out the dough by drawing the size rectangle you need on a piece of parchment paper. Turn paper marked side down and roll out dough on the paper.

Tips

Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 21mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 2g; sugars 6g; vitamin a 194.8IU; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 13.6mcg; sodium 94mg; potassium 16mg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.6mg.
