Chocolate-Apple Bark
This 3-ingredient healthy snack (with ZERO added sugar) is going to be a winner among the whole family.
Chocolate Bark
Prepare as directed in Step 1. Spread melted chocolate onto greased foil and top as desired. Let stand until chocolate is set. Break into pieces. Makes 12 servings.Per Serving: 38 calories, 1 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 3% iron
DIY Dried Apple Slices
Preheat oven to 200°F. Using a mandoline or serrated knife, cut 2 large apples crosswise into 1/8-inch slices. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange slices in a single layer on prepared baking sheets. Brush with apple juice. Bake 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until crisp, turning slices and rotating pans every 30 minutes. Cool before dipping.