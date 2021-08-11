Chocolate-Apple Bark

Rating: Unrated

This 3-ingredient healthy snack (with ZERO added sugar) is going to be a winner among the whole family.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook and stir chocolate and oil over low heat until melted and smooth.

  • Dip DIY Dried Apple Slices into melted chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper or a wire rack. Let stand until chocolate is set.

Chocolate Bark

Prepare as directed in Step 1. Spread melted chocolate onto greased foil and top as desired. Let stand until chocolate is set. Break into pieces. Makes 12 servings.Per Serving: 38 calories, 1 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 1 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 3% iron

DIY Dried Apple Slices

Preheat oven to 200°F. Using a mandoline or serrated knife, cut 2 large apples crosswise into 1/8-inch slices. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange slices in a single layer on prepared baking sheets. Brush with apple juice. Bake 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until crisp, turning slices and rotating pans every 30 minutes. Cool before dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 8g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 18.5IU; folate 1mcg; potassium 38mg; calcium 2mg.
