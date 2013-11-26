Chipotle-Coffee Pot Roast
Espresso powder and ground chipotle pepper add zest to a meat-and-vegetable mixture cooked in your Instant Pot. If you like, make Creamy Polenta on your stovetop and serve the pot roast over the polenta--it's worth the extra effort!
Chipotle-Coffee Pot Roast
Ingredients
Directions
-
Trim fat from meat. In a small bowl combine coffee powder, ground chipotle pepper, and salt. Sprinkle chipotle mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. Working in a well-ventilated area, in a large nonstick skillet cook meat in hot oil over medium-high heat until brown on all sides. Drain off fat.Advertisement
-
In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine parsnips, red onion, tomato paste, vinegar, and garlic. Add meat and Brussels sprouts. Pour broth over mixture in cooker.
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4 1/2 hours. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat and vegetables to a serving platter. Cover with foil and keep warm.
-
Transfer cooking liquid to a medium saucepan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 8 minutes or until reduced to about 1 cup. Slice meat. If desired, serve meat and vegetables over Creamy Polenta. Drizzle with the reduced cooking liquid.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport liner with food inside.
Pressure Cooker Directions:
Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into six pieces. In a small bowl combine coffee powder, ground chipotle pepper, and salt. Sprinkle chipotle mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. In a 6-quart pressure cooker cook meat, half at a time if necessary, in hot oil over medium-high heat until brown on all sides. Remove from cooker; set aside. Drain fat from cooker. Add broth, tomato paste, vinegar, and garlic to cooker; stir to combine. Add the cooking rack to cooker; place meat on rack. Top with parsnips, red onion, and Brussels sprouts. Lock lid in place. Bring to pressure over high heat; immediately reduce heat to stabilize and maintain pressure. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to depressurize cooker. Transfer meat and vegetables to a serving platter. Continue as directed in Step 4.
Nutrition Facts (Chipotle-Coffee Pot Roast)
Creamy Polenta
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large saucepan bring milk and broth just to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low and slowly whisk in cornmeal. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is thick, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese and butter. Season to taste with pepper. Makes about 4 cups.Advertisement