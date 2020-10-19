Chipotle Chicken-Squash Chili

A pot of this chicken chili is perfect for those frigid fall and winter days. Use purchased rotisserie chicken to keep prep time short.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
10 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and poblano pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes or until onion is softened.

  • Stir in squash and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes.

  • Add chili powder and tomato paste. Cook and stir 1 minute.

  • Add chicken, broth, beans, tomatoes, and chipotle pepper. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 30 minutes.

  • Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove pot from heat and stir in cilantro. Top servings with desired toppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 962mg; potassium 660mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 5g; sugar 5g; protein 19g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 7656IU; vitamin c 76mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 29mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 94mg; iron 3mg.

