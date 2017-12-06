Chipotle Chicken-Avocado Lettuce Wraps
When you're craving a light dinner (or you need to make lunch for a crowd), these slow cooker lettuce wraps are the answer. Leave the chicken to simmer in your slow cooker all day, then serve on a lettuce leaf with avocado slices.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place chicken in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Add vinaigrette dressing and chipotle peppers. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or on high for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.Advertisement
-
Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Shred chicken using two forks. Skim fat from cooking liquid; stir chicken into liquid in cooker.
-
Using a slotted spoon, spoon chicken onto lettuce. Top with avocados and, if desired, serve with lime wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
241 calories; 14 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 370 mg sodium. 462 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 325 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;