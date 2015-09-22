Chipotle Butternut Squash with Crunchy Topper

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine the first four ingredients (through cranberries). In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup of the brown sugar and the next three ingredients (through salt); stir into squash mixture. Dot with butter. Cover and cook on low for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on high for 1 1/4 to 2 hours or until squash is tender.

  • Is using low, turn to high. Combine cornstarch and 1 tablespoon cold water; stir into squash mixture. Cover and cook on high about 20 minutes more or until thickened and bubbly.

  • Meanwhile, for topper, in a large skillet cook bacon and pepitas over medium heat until bacon is crisp. Drain off fat. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons water. Cook until sugar is dissolved and bacon is glazed, stirring occasionally. Serve squash with topper and sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; 9 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 255 mg sodium. 505 mg potassium; 42 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 26 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10558 IU vitamin a; 23 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

