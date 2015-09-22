Chipotle Butternut Squash with Crunchy Topper

In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine the first four ingredients (through cranberries). In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup of the brown sugar and the next three ingredients (through salt); stir into squash mixture. Dot with butter. Cover and cook on low for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on high for 1 1/4 to 2 hours or until squash is tender.