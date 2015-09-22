Chipotle Butternut Squash with Crunchy Topper
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine the first four ingredients (through cranberries). In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup of the brown sugar and the next three ingredients (through salt); stir into squash mixture. Dot with butter. Cover and cook on low for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on high for 1 1/4 to 2 hours or until squash is tender.Advertisement
-
Is using low, turn to high. Combine cornstarch and 1 tablespoon cold water; stir into squash mixture. Cover and cook on high about 20 minutes more or until thickened and bubbly.
-
Meanwhile, for topper, in a large skillet cook bacon and pepitas over medium heat until bacon is crisp. Drain off fat. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons water. Cook until sugar is dissolved and bacon is glazed, stirring occasionally. Serve squash with topper and sprinkle with cilantro.