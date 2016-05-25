Chipotle Avocado Salsa

For an easy party dip or appetizer, this spicy salsa with chipotle pepper and fresh avocado is sure to satisfy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combinethe first ten ingredients (through cumin).

  • If desired, cover and chill for up to 1 hour. Stir before serving. Serve salsa with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 218 mg sodium. 224 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 220 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 23 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

