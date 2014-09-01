Chimichurri-Tossed Mushrooms with Hazelnuts
For a little crunch, top this mushroom recipe with toasted quinoa. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet. Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa. Cook and stir until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor combine cilantro, parsley, oregano, garlic, and salt. Cover and pulse with several on/off turns until finely chopped. Add 2/3 cup olive oil and pulse for 5 seconds. Pour the oil mixture into a medium bowl and stir in vinegar and chile paste. Add sliced mushrooms; toss to combine. Transfer mushrooms to a large platter.Advertisement
-
Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours before serving. Top with hazelnuts and toasted quinoa.
*Toasted Quinoa;
Rinse 3 to 4 tablespoons of uncooked quinoa well; drain (it's ok if some moisture remains). Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add quinoa. Cook and stir about 5 minutes until toasted.
Tips
To toast nuts, spread them in a shallow pan and bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes, shaking the pan once or twice.