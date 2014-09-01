Chimichurri-Tossed Mushrooms with Hazelnuts

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For a little crunch, top this mushroom recipe with toasted quinoa. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet. Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa. Cook and stir until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes.

By by Aida Mollenkamp of Pairs Well With Food
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor combine cilantro, parsley, oregano, garlic, and salt. Cover and pulse with several on/off turns until finely chopped. Add 2/3 cup olive oil and pulse for 5 seconds. Pour the oil mixture into a medium bowl and stir in vinegar and chile paste. Add sliced mushrooms; toss to combine. Transfer mushrooms to a large platter.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours before serving. Top with hazelnuts and toasted quinoa.

*Toasted Quinoa;

Rinse 3 to 4 tablespoons of uncooked quinoa well; drain (it's ok if some moisture remains). Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add quinoa. Cook and stir about 5 minutes until toasted.

Tips

To toast nuts, spread them in a shallow pan and bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes, shaking the pan once or twice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; 29 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 21 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 187 mg sodium. 226 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 272 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 21 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Jennifer Brush
Rating: Unrated
09/01/2015
This was really tasty, even my 12 year old son asked for seconds.  Great way to make mushrooms.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019