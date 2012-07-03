Chilly Chile Pepper Gazpacho
Savor the flavors of your garden with this chilled soup, made from roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, and chile peppers. Add in the crabmeat and chives, and you're ready for a party.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Place tomatoes (cut sides up), onion, and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes or until tomato skins are charred. Peel off tomato skins.Advertisement
-
Place tomatoes in food processor. Cover; process until smooth. Transfer to a large serving bowl. Place onion, garlic, cucumber, sweet pepper, and chile peppers in food processor. Cover; pulse with on/off turns until chopped to desired consistency.
-
Add processed vegetables, vegetable juice, lemon juice, olive oil, sugar, salt, and black pepper to tomatoes. Stir to combine. Cover; chill at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
-
Spoon gazpacho in bowls. Top with crabmeat. If desired, sprinkle with chives.