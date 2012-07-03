Chilly Chile Pepper Gazpacho

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Savor the flavors of your garden with this chilled soup, made from roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, and chile peppers. Add in the crabmeat and chives, and you're ready for a party.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Place tomatoes (cut sides up), onion, and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes or until tomato skins are charred. Peel off tomato skins.

  • Place tomatoes in food processor. Cover; process until smooth. Transfer to a large serving bowl. Place onion, garlic, cucumber, sweet pepper, and chile peppers in food processor. Cover; pulse with on/off turns until chopped to desired consistency.

  • Add processed vegetables, vegetable juice, lemon juice, olive oil, sugar, salt, and black pepper to tomatoes. Stir to combine. Cover; chill at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Spoon gazpacho in bowls. Top with crabmeat. If desired, sprinkle with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 570 mg sodium. 526 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 10 g protein; 1701 IU vitamin a; 71 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

