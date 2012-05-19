Chilled Tomato Soup with Corn Bread Croutons
Bright tomatoes, refreshingly cool cucumber, and peppery green onions lend their incredible flavors to this phenomenal summer soup. Substitute fresh tomatoes for even more lively flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions. Spread batter in a lightly greased 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Bake for 14 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Toss with olive oil and chili powder. Place cubes on a baking sheet and return to oven for 5 minutes to crisp.
Meanwhile, in a blender combine tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and ice; cover and blend until nearly smooth. Pour soup into bowls; top with avocado slices and half of the croutons (reserve remaining croutons for another use).** If desired, sprinkle with additional green onion, cucumber, and/or chili powder.
*Tip:
Peel cucumber, if desired, for a lighter-color soup.
**Tip:
Store croutons in an airtight container up to 24 hours. Return to a baking sheet and crisp in a 400°F oven for 5 minutes before serving.