Chilled Tomato Soup with Corn Bread Croutons

Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions. Spread batter in a lightly greased 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Bake for 14 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Toss with olive oil and chili powder. Place cubes on a baking sheet and return to oven for 5 minutes to crisp.