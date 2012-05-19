Chilled Tomato Soup with Corn Bread Croutons

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Bright tomatoes, refreshingly cool cucumber, and peppery green onions lend their incredible flavors to this phenomenal summer soup. Substitute fresh tomatoes for even more lively flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions. Spread batter in a lightly greased 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Bake for 14 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Toss with olive oil and chili powder. Place cubes on a baking sheet and return to oven for 5 minutes to crisp.

  • Meanwhile, in a blender combine tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and ice; cover and blend until nearly smooth. Pour soup into bowls; top with avocado slices and half of the croutons (reserve remaining croutons for another use).** If desired, sprinkle with additional green onion, cucumber, and/or chili powder.

*Tip:

Peel cucumber, if desired, for a lighter-color soup.

**Tip:

Store croutons in an airtight container up to 24 hours. Return to a baking sheet and crisp in a 400°F oven for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; 22 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 1061 mg sodium. 670 mg potassium; 66 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 729 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 182 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

