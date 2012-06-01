Chilled Raspberry-Chile Soup
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*
Use a spoon with a narrow tip to easily remove seeds and ribs from peppers. A knife also works well if the flesh is tough. Hot peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. While working with them, wear plastic or rubber gloves to avoid direct contact. If your bare hands touch the peppers, wash well with warm soapy water immediately afterward. Also wash cutting utensils and cutting board with hot soapy water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
170 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 22 mg sodium. 566 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 24 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;