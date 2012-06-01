Chilled Raspberry-Chile Soup

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
  • In a blender combine the 4 cups raspberries, the bananas, orange juice, yogurt, and syrup. Cover and blend until smooth. Stir in minced jalapeño peppers. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve the soup in small bowls. Garnish with raspberries and sliced chiles.

Use a spoon with a narrow tip to easily remove seeds and ribs from peppers. A knife also works well if the flesh is tough. Hot peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. While working with them, wear plastic or rubber gloves to avoid direct contact. If your bare hands touch the peppers, wash well with warm soapy water immediately afterward. Also wash cutting utensils and cutting board with hot soapy water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 22 mg sodium. 566 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 24 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Marie
Rating: Unrated
07/28/2014
I'm not crazy about jalapenos - can you suggest a milder pepper that would still work well with this?
