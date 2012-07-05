Chilled Avocado Soup

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Ready for a new way to use avocados? Try making this quick and easy soup, which only takes 15 minutes to prep!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place avocados in a blender or food processor. Add broth and the water; cover and blend or process until smooth. Add half-and-half, salt, onion powder, and white pepper. Cover and blend or process until combined.

  • Transfer avocado mixture to a glass bowl. Stir in lemon juice. Cover and chill for 3 to 24 hours. Stir before serving. If desired, garnish with lemon wedges and queso fresco.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; 15 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 287 mg sodium. 7 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g protein;

Reviews

