Chilled Avocado Soup with Ginger & Basil
A drizzle of chili oil adds kick to this cool, creamy avocado gazpacho.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan bring coconut milk and ginger to a simmer. Remove from heat; add basil. Cover; let stand 1 hour. Strain milk, discarding solids. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight.
In a blender combine avocados and 1 cup of the strained coconut milk. Cover; blend until very smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Whisk in remaining strained coconut milk, lime juice, and salt. Top with additional basil, chopped avocado, and chili oil or olive oil.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
150 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 387 mg sodium. 402 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 635 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 246 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;