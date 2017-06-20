Chilled Avocado Soup with Ginger & Basil

Rating: 3.33 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 9 Ratings

A drizzle of chili oil adds kick to this cool, creamy avocado gazpacho.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan bring coconut milk and ginger to a simmer. Remove from heat; add basil. Cover; let stand 1 hour. Strain milk, discarding solids. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender combine avocados and 1 cup of the strained coconut milk. Cover; blend until very smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Whisk in remaining strained coconut milk, lime juice, and salt. Top with additional basil, chopped avocado, and chili oil or olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 387 mg sodium. 402 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 635 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 246 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019