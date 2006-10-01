Spicy Vegetable Chili

Place chili in an airtight container; seal. Chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerator overnight before using.

Cincinnati-Style Chili and Noodles:

Cook 8 ounces dried spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat reserved chili over medium heat until bubbly. Stir in 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped; 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice; and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves. Cook and stir until chocolate melts. Serve chili over spaghetti. Sprinkle each serving with shredded American cheese and finely chopped onion. Makes 6 servings. Nutrition Facts per serving of Cincinnati-Style Chili and Noodles: 398 cal., 8 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 16 mg chol., 813 mg sodium, 67 g carb., 10 g dietary fiber, 18 g protein.