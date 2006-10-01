Spicy Vegetable Chili
This spicy vegetarian chili is delicious on its own and served Cincinnati-style over noodles.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 6- or 7-quart slow cooker stir together onions, sweet peppers, celery, garlic, tomatoes, kidney beans, pinto beans, corn, the water, tomato paste, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper (if using), and hot pepper sauce.Advertisement
Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 9 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4-1/2 to 5 hours.
Reserve and store* 6 cups chili and use for Cincinnati-Style Chili and Noodles. If desired, serve remaining chili with sour cream.
*To Store:
Place chili in an airtight container; seal. Chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerator overnight before using.
Cincinnati-Style Chili and Noodles:
Cook 8 ounces dried spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat reserved chili over medium heat until bubbly. Stir in 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped; 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice; and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves. Cook and stir until chocolate melts. Serve chili over spaghetti. Sprinkle each serving with shredded American cheese and finely chopped onion. Makes 6 servings. Nutrition Facts per serving of Cincinnati-Style Chili and Noodles: 398 cal., 8 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 16 mg chol., 813 mg sodium, 67 g carb., 10 g dietary fiber, 18 g protein.