Big-Batch Vegetarian Lentil Chili

Rating: 3.52 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 1

You don't need meat to make a hearty and delicious chili! For cozy fall nights, make this yummy vegetarian chili.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an 8-quart Dutch oven combine diced tomatoes, beans, the water, green peppers, onions, dry lentils, chili powder, and garlic powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, and black pepper; heat through. Serve with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. Store leftovers, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Or freeze leftover chili.*

*Freezing Directions:

Cool leftover chili. Pour chili into 1-quart freezer containers. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, transfer a portion to a large saucepan. Cover and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 752 mg sodium. 943 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 19 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1895 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 173 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 222 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 1
cjennmom
Rating: 2 stars
10/08/2017
It didn't mesh well, the lentils and the beans. It wasn't cohesive and the spices cooked off. Very bland, almost blech. I found myself wishing for a hearty chili (including hamburger meat) that tasted even nominally of the cooking spices.
granniemee
Rating: Unrated
09/09/2017
I can't see the reviews.
Sheila Eckert
Rating: Unrated
10/20/2014
why can't I see the reviews?
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019