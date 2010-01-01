Big-Batch Vegetarian Lentil Chili
You don't need meat to make a hearty and delicious chili! For cozy fall nights, make this yummy vegetarian chili.
Ingredients
Directions
In an 8-quart Dutch oven combine diced tomatoes, beans, the water, green peppers, onions, dry lentils, chili powder, and garlic powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
Stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, and black pepper; heat through. Serve with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. Store leftovers, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Or freeze leftover chili.*
*Freezing Directions:
Cool leftover chili. Pour chili into 1-quart freezer containers. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, transfer a portion to a large saucepan. Cover and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through.