Beef and Red Bean Chili

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings

If you usually make chili with ground beef, try chuck roast for a change. This is a perfect slow cooker main dish recipe for the busy Christmas season.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse beans. Place beans in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover; let stand for 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the meat and the onion; cook and stir until meat is browned. Transfer to a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker using a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining meat. Stir tomato sauce, tomatoes, broth, chipotle peppers and adobo sauce, oregano, and cumin into mixture in slow cooker. Drain and rinse the beans; stir into mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours. If desired, top individual servings with sweet pepper and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 67 mg cholesterol; 702 mg sodium. 24 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 31 g protein;

Reviews

