Chili-Style Salsa

Rating: Unrated

With black beans and chili powder for an added pop of flavor, this salsa is great for a party or as an appetizer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • If desired, peel tomatoes. Seed, core, and coarsely chop tomatoes (you should have about 7 cups). Place tomatoes in a large colander. Let drain 30 minutes; discard any liquid.

    Advertisement

  • In a 4- to 6-qt. stainless steel, enamel, or nonstick heavy pot combine tomatoes and the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

  • Ladle hot salsa into hot sterilized pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 20 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks.

*Tip

Chile pepper contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
18 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 135 mg sodium. 120 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 293 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/03/2020