Chili-Style Macaroni and Cheese
The corn chip topping clinches it for this winning dish that is irresistible to kids.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Set aside.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. For cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan cook onion in hot butter until tender. Stir in flour and black pepper. Add milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Add cheeses, stirring until melted. Stir in cooked macaroni and chili beans in gravy. Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart casserole. Top with corn chips.
Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with jalapeño peppers and/or green onions.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
869 calories; 43 g total fat; 24 g saturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 1358 mg sodium. 80 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 40 g protein;