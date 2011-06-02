Chili-Style Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

The corn chip topping clinches it for this winning dish that is irresistible to kids.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. For cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan cook onion in hot butter until tender. Stir in flour and black pepper. Add milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Add cheeses, stirring until melted. Stir in cooked macaroni and chili beans in gravy. Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart casserole. Top with corn chips.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with jalapeño peppers and/or green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
869 calories; 43 g total fat; 24 g saturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 1358 mg sodium. 80 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 40 g protein;

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019