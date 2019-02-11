Chiles Rellenos
You can't go wrong with battered, fried, cheese-stuffed poblano peppers. Serve these savory treats as an appetizer for a Mexican meal, or as a tasty party snack.
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with paper towels. Place a wire rack over paper towels. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place whole poblano peppers in the foil-lined pan. Roast about 20 minutes or until peppers are charred. Transfer peppers to a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. Let stand about 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a small knife to scrape away the charred skins (tip, p. xx). Cut a slit down one side of each pepper. Open each pepper and use a teaspoon to scrape out the seeds, leaving stems intact. Stuff each pepper with 2 oz. of the shredded cheese (about 1/2 cup).
In a very large skillet heat 1/2 inch vegetable oil over medium-high. For batter, in a large bowl beat egg whites and salt with a mixer on medium-high until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). In another bowl beat egg yolks with the mixer on medium-high about 1 minute or until light in color and slightly thickened. Beat cornstarch into egg yolks. Gently fold egg yolk mixture into egg whites (batter will be light and airy). Pour batter into a large shallow dish.
Preheat oven to 300°F. Gently place a filled pepper, seam side up, in the batter. Using a spoon, gently spoon batter over the top of the pepper until covered. Use one hand to hold onto the pepper stem and the other hand to place a large metal spatula under the coated pepper. Carefully transfer the coated pepper to the hot oil, seam side up. Fry, two at a time, about 4 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Using a slotted spoon, transfer fried peppers to the rack on the prepared baking sheet. Keep fried peppers warm in the oven while coating and cooking the remaining peppers. Serve with Tomato Broth.
Beef Picadillo Chiles Rellenos
Beef Picadillo Chiles Rellenos

Prepare as directed, except omit cheese. For filling, in a large skillet cook 12 oz. lean ground beef, 1/3 cup finely chopped onion, and 1 clove garlic, minced, over medium-high until beef is browned and onion is tender. Drain off fat, if necessary. Stir in 1 medium tomato, cored and chopped; 1/3 cup finely chopped pitted green olives; 1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped (tip, p. xx); 1 Tbsp. lime juice; and 1 tsp. ground cumin. Cook over medium-low 5 minutes more. Stuff each pepper with about 1/3 cup of the filling.Per serving: 597 cal., 50 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 166 mg chol., 614 mg sodium, 19 g carb., 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 18 g pro.
Tomato Broth
Combine the salsa, broth, and tortilla in a blender and blend until smooth. In a saucepan, simmer salsa mixture over medium heat for 20 minutes. Off heat, add tomato and cilantro, if desired.