Chile-Spiced Roasted Stone Fruit
Dessert doesn't have to be off the table when you're crushing the sugar habit. Our roasted stone fruit (choose your favorite!) has no added sugar so you can reap the nutritional benefits by simply enjoying the natural sweetness.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
If you like, remove the fruit peels after roasting.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
85 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 16g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 14g; protein 1g; vitamin a 765.9IU; vitamin c 13.8mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 7.6mcg; sodium 134mg; potassium 227mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0.3mg.