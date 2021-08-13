Chile-Spiced Roasted Stone Fruit

Rating: Unrated

Dessert doesn't have to be off the table when you're crushing the sugar habit. Our roasted stone fruit (choose your favorite!) has no added sugar so you can reap the nutritional benefits by simply enjoying the natural sweetness.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
10 mins
roast:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place fruit (except apricots), cut sides up, in a shallow baking pan. Drizzle with melted butter and lime juice and sprinkle with ground ancho pepper.

  • Roast 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, basting occasionally with pan juices. If using apricots, add the last 12 to 15 minutes of roasting. Sprinkle servings with salt.

Tip

If you like, remove the fruit peels after roasting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 16g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 14g; protein 1g; vitamin a 765.9IU; vitamin c 13.8mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 7.6mcg; sodium 134mg; potassium 227mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0.3mg.
