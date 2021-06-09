Chile-Mango Pops

Rating: Unrated

Ground ancho pepper adds smoky heat to mango (one of our favorite fruits for freezer pops). Lime juice adds a hint of tartness.

By Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine sugar and 1/2 cup water. Let stand 5 minutes to soften sugar. Add mangoes, lime juice, and ground pepper. Cover and blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon mixture into ten 3-oz. ice-pop molds. Insert sticks; cover and freeze overnight. Makes 10.

Note

If you don't have molds, divide mixture among 3-oz. paper cups, cover with heavy foil (or a double thickness of foil), insert wooden sticks, and freeze. Tear off the paper and foil, then slurp away.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; carbohydrates 19g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 17g; protein 1g; vitamin a 659.4IU; vitamin c 22.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 23mcg; sodium 12mg; potassium 110mg; calcium 9.5mg; iron 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021