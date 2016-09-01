Chile-Lime Tilapia with Corn Sauté
This tilapia dinner has a spicy Tex-Mex feel to it and is topped with a corn sauté.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry. Measure thickness of fish. In a bowl stir together lime juice, ancho chile pepper, and salt. Brush lime mixture evenly over both sides of fish fillets.Advertisement
-
In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat 2 tsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily, turning once. Remove fish from skillet. Cover and keep warm.
-
In the same skillet heat the remaining 1 tsp. oil. Add the next four ingredients (through garlic); cook about 2 minutes or until vegetables are heated and are just starting to soften, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
-
Divide corn mixture among plates. Top with fish and sprinkle with cilantro. If desired, serve with lime wedges and/or additional jalapeño slices.
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Shortcut
Chop a few pickled jalapeno pepper slices and skip the fresh.