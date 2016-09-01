Chile-Lime Tilapia with Corn Sauté

Rating: 3.53 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

This tilapia dinner has a spicy Tex-Mex feel to it and is topped with a corn sauté.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry. Measure thickness of fish. In a bowl stir together lime juice, ancho chile pepper, and salt. Brush lime mixture evenly over both sides of fish fillets.

    Advertisement

  • In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat 2 tsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily, turning once. Remove fish from skillet. Cover and keep warm.

  • In the same skillet heat the remaining 1 tsp. oil. Add the next four ingredients (through garlic); cook about 2 minutes or until vegetables are heated and are just starting to soften, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

  • Divide corn mixture among plates. Top with fish and sprinkle with cilantro. If desired, serve with lime wedges and/or additional jalapeño slices.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Shortcut

Chop a few pickled jalapeno pepper slices and skip the fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 223 mg sodium. 706 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 533 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4
nanrfull2
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2018
While I have not prepared this dish yet, I caution your readers that not all Tilapia is from the Pacific or even an ocean. Tilapia is also produced in Colorado on an alligator farm as well as fresh water lakes in Mexico. Tilapia is a sustainable fish and can be produced in a healthy environment . I look forward to trying this recipe and hopefully providing a good rating.
libbyet
Rating: 2 stars
01/07/2018
Talapia is probably the most toxic fish in the ocean because the majority of them are farmed, especially off the Pacific coast of California and Baja. Corn is about 90% genetically modified., infused with Round-Up. This is not a good place to start.
earthworks441
Rating: 1 stars
01/10/2018
I totally agree with Libbyet's assessment of the tilapia and corn ingredients. Both are on my "to be avoided" list. Obviously, I will not be making this dish.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019