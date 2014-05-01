Chile-Lime Pork

This healthy pork recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep time! Coat the pork tenderloin in zesty marinade the moment you walk in the door after work, allow the flavors to infuse for an hour, then grill for a low effort yet crowd-pleasing healthy pork meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely shred peel from limes; juice limes.

  • Place pork in a resealable plastic bag. Add lime peel and juice, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, chili powder, onion powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Seal bag; knead bag to combine. Set bag in a large bowl and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Drain pork, discarding marinade. Adjust grill for indirect cooking. Place the pork over the drip pan. Cover and grill for 25 to 30 minutes or until done (145°F). Remove and let stand for 3 minutes.

  • To serve, cut meat into 1/2-inch thick slices. Serve with guacamole and lime wedges. Sprinkle with additional cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 160 mg sodium. 391 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 187 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2017
Very easy to make, and my husband love it. Now I just have to figure out what to serve with it!
