Chile-Lime Pork
This healthy pork recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep time! Coat the pork tenderloin in zesty marinade the moment you walk in the door after work, allow the flavors to infuse for an hour, then grill for a low effort yet crowd-pleasing healthy pork meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Finely shred peel from limes; juice limes.
Place pork in a resealable plastic bag. Add lime peel and juice, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, chili powder, onion powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Seal bag; knead bag to combine. Set bag in a large bowl and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.
Drain pork, discarding marinade. Adjust grill for indirect cooking. Place the pork over the drip pan. Cover and grill for 25 to 30 minutes or until done (145°F). Remove and let stand for 3 minutes.
To serve, cut meat into 1/2-inch thick slices. Serve with guacamole and lime wedges. Sprinkle with additional cilantro, if desired.