Chile-Lime Catfish with Corn Saute
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
288 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 216mg; potassium 611mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 21g; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.