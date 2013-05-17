Chile-Lime Catfish with Corn Saute

Rating: 4.11 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
4 mins to 6 mins per 1/2-inch thickness
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Measure thickness of fish. In a small bowl stir together lime juice, ancho chile pepper, and salt. Brush mixture evenly over both sides of each fish fillet.

    Advertisement

  • In a large nonstick skillet heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Add fish fillets to hot oil; cook for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes when tested with a fork, turning once. Remove fish from skillet. Cover and keep warm.

  • In the same skillet heat the remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Add corn, onion, jalapeño pepper, and garlic; cook about 2 minutes or until vegetables are heated through and just starting to soften, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro.

  • To serve, divide corn mixture among serving plates. Top with fish. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 216mg; potassium 611mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 21g; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
d
Rating: Unrated
09/03/2013
this was good. used roasted green chile instead of jalapeño. floured tilapia with seasonings in it, cooked 2.5 min each side in butter, olive oil mix. will make again.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/05/2021