Chile-Corn Custards

To roast peppers, halve peppers lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes.* Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Wrap peppers in the foil. Let stand about 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen edges of the skins; gently pull off the skins in strips and discard. Chop roasted peppers. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.