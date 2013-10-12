Chile-Corn Custards
There's so much to love about this recipe, from the fact that it can be made ahead of time to the individual serving size.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease well six 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups; place in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Set aside.Advertisement
To roast peppers, halve peppers lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes.* Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Wrap peppers in the foil. Let stand about 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen edges of the skins; gently pull off the skins in strips and discard. Chop roasted peppers. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.
In a large mixing bowl combine eggs and cream; stir in roasted peppers, corn kernels, cheese, bread crumbs, chives, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Stir gently until combined. Pour mixture evenly into the prepared ramekins. Place the baking pan on an oven rack. Pour boiling water into the pan around the ramekins to a depth of 1 inch.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes more or until a knife inserted near the centers comes out clean. Remove ramekins from water. If desired, top each custard with additional chili powder. Serve warm.
*Tip:
Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and warm water.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare as directed through Step 2. Place peppers in an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 48 hours.