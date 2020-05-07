Chickpea Tikka Masala

Rating: Unrated

Usually made with chicken, this vegetarian version of the classic Indian dish is packed with the same spices in a flavorful creamy-tomato sauce.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. pot heat oil over medium. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir for 5 to 6 minutes or until tender. Stir in the next four ingredients (through broth). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in tomatoes and peas. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 5 minutes more. Stir in cilantro. Season to taste with salt. Serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 998 mg sodium. 344 mg potassium; 61 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8153 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 135 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/20/2020