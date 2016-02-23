Chickpea, Leek & Spinach Soup
Any tender green could take the place of the spinach. Try baby kale, watercress, or even dandelion greens.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-qt. pot heat oil over medium heat. Add leeks. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes or until very tender but not browned (reduce heat if leeks begin to brown). Stir in chickpeas and garlic. Cook about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add stock and 1 cup water. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Add lemon juice. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Gradually stir in the spinach and thyme. Cook until the spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
265 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 856 mg sodium. 379 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4888 IU vitamin a; 29 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 199 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 152 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;