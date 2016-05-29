Chickpea Cauliflower "Couscous"
A Mediterranean skillet recipe combining trendy cauliflower and chickpeas, could you ask for anything more? The addition of dried apricots to this Mediterranean recipe add bright contrast to the beans and veggies.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place the apricots in a small bowl. Cover with boiling water and let stand 10 minutes or until plump; drain well.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, place the cauliflower in batches in a food processor. Cover and pulse each batch until crumbly and pieces resemble the texture of couscous.
-
In an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the butter and 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until tender and just starting to brown. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds more. Add the cauliflower, spreading in an even layer. Cook about 8 minutes or until cauliflower is golden, stirring occasionally. Spread in an even layer after stirring.
-
Stir in the drained apricots, the spinach, chickpeas, pistachios, and salt. Cook and stir until combined. Stir in the remaining 1 Tbsp. butter and the green onions. Toss until butter melts. Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil.