Chickpea Cauliflower "Couscous"

In an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the butter and 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until tender and just starting to brown. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds more. Add the cauliflower, spreading in an even layer. Cook about 8 minutes or until cauliflower is golden, stirring occasionally. Spread in an even layer after stirring.