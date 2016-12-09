Chickpea and Freekeh Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
Filled with chickpeas, avocado, and freekae, this salad is sure to keep you satisfied for hours. Make this salad up to four hours ahead of time for a quick meal later.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring 1 1/4 cups water to boiling; stir in freekah. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, 20 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed and freekah is tender. Drain any excess liquid.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the next seven ingredients (through garlic). Drizzle with oil and toss lightly to coat.

  • Place freekah in a sieve and run under cold water to cool quickly. Drain well. Stir into chickpea mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or cover and chill up to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 556mg; potassium 397mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 11g; sugar 4g; protein 15g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1254IU; vitamin c 15mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 83mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 169mg; iron 8mg.
Reviews

