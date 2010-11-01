Tomatillo Chicken Soup
Serve this slow cooker chicken tomatillo soup with bowls of sour cream, chopped hot and sweet peppers, and tortilla chips so everyone can design his or her own bowl. This tomatillo recipe is a delicious twist on chicken tortilla soup.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Because hot chile peppers, such as jalapenos, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.
For Easy Cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.