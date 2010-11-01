Tomatillo Chicken Soup

Rating: 3.88 stars
90 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 45
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 10
  • 90 Ratings

Serve this slow cooker chicken tomatillo soup with bowls of sour cream, chopped hot and sweet peppers, and tortilla chips so everyone can design his or her own bowl. This tomatillo recipe is a delicious twist on chicken tortilla soup.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens



Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
slow-cook:
6 hrs to 7 hrs (low ) or 3 to 3-1/2 hours (high)
Servings:
4
Max Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Chop three tomatillos. Place remaining tomatillos in blender. Cover; blend until smooth. In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine pureed and chopped tomatillos, chicken, broth, sweet pepper, onion, celery, chiles, cilantro, jalapeño, cumin, lime juice, chili powder, garlic, salt and black pepper.

  • Cover; cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or high for 3 to 3-1/2 hours. Remove chicken; let stand until cool enough to handle. Shred chicken; return to soup in slow-cooker. If desired, serve topped with sour cream, additional chopped red sweet pepper or jalapeno peppers, snipped cilantro, and/or tortilla chips. Makes 4 to 6 servings.



Because hot chile peppers, such as jalapenos, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

For Easy Cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 101mg; sodium 1708mg; potassium 694mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 3g; sugar 4g; protein 42g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 875IU; vitamin c 42mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Sarah Jarvi
Rating: Unrated
10/29/2013
This was great. I added black beans and no chilis.
Don L.
Rating: Unrated
08/22/2013
This is a great recipe... all four of the preteens and teenagers love it. I have deviated a couple of times by using orange and red sweet peppers (instead of the medium green pepper) to add some color, and I chop a small yellow onion for a bit of flavor. Awesome!!
