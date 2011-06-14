Thai Chicken Wings with Peanut Sauce
C'mon get app-y! While you bake these Thai chicken wings in the oven, stir together the nutty, spicy chicken wing sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine the first 5 ingredients through soy sauce.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside.
-
Cut off and discard tips of chicken wings. Cut wings at joints to form 24 pieces. Arrange chicken wing pieces, skin sides up, in a single layer in the prepared baking pan. Bake about 40 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Drain off fat.
-
Pour sauce over chicken wings; toss gently to coat. Rearrange wings in a single layer. Bake about 5 minutes more or until glazed.
-
To serve, transfer chicken wings to a serving platter. Spoon sauce from pan over wings. Serve with lime wedges; sprinkle with chopped peanuts.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, remove the chicken wings from your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport liner with food inside.