Tender-Crisp Spring Braise

Almost meatless, this main dish recipe gets all its rich flavor from only a couple of chicken thighs.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat the 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat Evenly layer potatoes and carrots in skillet. Cook, uncovered, 5 minutes, until potatoes are golden, turning once. Add mushrooms and onion. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring often. Add garlic and asparagus; cook 3 minutes. Transfer vegetables to bowl; set aside.

  • In same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle chicken with half the salt and pepper. Cook chicken in hot oil about 3 minutes, until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Add broth; bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 3 minute or until no pink remains. Increase heat to medium-high. Stir in cooked vegetables; heat through. Stir in tarragon and remaining salt and pepper. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 483 mg sodium. 1122 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 15 g protein; 10836 IU vitamin a; 28 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 109 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

mcmartin280399
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2018
Absolutely yummy. I will definitely make this again.
