Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

Rating: 3.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Low in fat and light on calories, yet loaded with flavor, this Sweet-and-Sour Chicken will become your new favorite restaurant copycat meal. Pile the Asian chicken recipe, coated with a simple sweet and sour chicken sauce, over cooked brown rice to complete the 30-minute entree.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For sauce, in a small bowl stir together chicken broth, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, cornstarch, and garlic; set aside.

  • In a large nonstick skillet cook and stir carrots and sweet pepper in 3 teaspoons of the hot oil over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add pea pods. Cook and stir about 1 minute more or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Remove from skillet; set aside.

  • Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet. Add chicken to skillet. Cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Push chicken from center of skillet. Stir sauce; add to center of skillet. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add vegetable mixture and pineapple chunks; heat through. Serve with hot cooked brown rice. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 315mg; potassium 305mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 3g; sugar 11g; protein 17g; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

