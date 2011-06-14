Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Drain tofu; press out excess liquid with paper towels. In a food processor combine about half of the tofu, coleslaw mix, water chestnuts, green onions, and cilantro. Cover and process with several on/off pulses until finely chopped. Transfer to a large skillet. Repeat with the remaining tofu, coleslaw mix, water chestnuts, green onions, and cilantro. Stir chili sauce and lime juice into mixture in skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through.