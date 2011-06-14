Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps
These healthy meatless wraps weigh in at just 88 calories per serving and are perfect for an appetizer or a light lunch.
Ingredients
Directions
Drain tofu; press out excess liquid with paper towels. In a food processor combine about half of the tofu, coleslaw mix, water chestnuts, green onions, and cilantro. Cover and process with several on/off pulses until finely chopped. Transfer to a large skillet. Repeat with the remaining tofu, coleslaw mix, water chestnuts, green onions, and cilantro. Stir chili sauce and lime juice into mixture in skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through.Advertisement
If present, cut the center veins from lettuce leaves. Divide tofu mixture among lettuce leaves; fold or roll up. Secure with picks.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
88 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 141 mg sodium. 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 5 g protein;