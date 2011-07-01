Spicy Chicken-Corn Chowder

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this for years for my hubby and son. They absolutely love this chowder. I use the corn that I freeze from the summer and the peppers out of my garden. I serve it with Ciabatta bread toasted. It warms you up after a cold day. I recommend this recipe! 5 stars!

Rating: Unrated Really delicious, would rate it 4.5 stars, but the stars disappeared! I found it a bit bland, too, but my potatoes were giants. Adding something between 1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons more salt did the trick & then was perfectly tasty. To save time, just chop your chicken really fine & put it in raw when directions say---the simmering 15 minutes cooks it.

Rating: Unrated in response to previous reviewer, clearly the bacon is a garnish. i really loved this soup, it's a great use for seasonal corn and has just the right amount of bite.

Rating: Unrated Am I missing something? At which point do you add the bacon back in?? It is not in the directions.

Rating: Unrated This soup was so good! I absolutely will make this again. The only thing I changed was that I used cajun seasoning instead of cayenne pepper. And I added a lot.

Rating: Unrated This is a hearty and tasty soup, a little labor intensive, but worth it. To save time, do as I did and use the breast meat from a Costco whole roasted chicken (a bargain at $4.99!). Despite being called "spicy," I felt this soup was a somewhat bland, so I added a little chili powder and my favorite go-to spice: McCormick Smoky Sweet Pepper Seasoning Blend." Perfect! This recipe's a keeper.

