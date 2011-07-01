Spicy Chicken-Corn Chowder

Rating: 4.56 stars
139 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 110
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 6

Smoky bacon, spicy jalapenos, and a vibrant blend of sweet peppers and corn create a symphony of flavor that makes this chicken chowder anything but ordinary. Rich cream and buttery Yukon potatoes provide balance, while a dash of cayenne pepper adds depth.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven cook bacon until crisp. Remove with a spoon; set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings in pan.

    Advertisement

  • Add chicken to pan. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until chicken is no longer pink; remove from pan. Add sweet pepper and onion to pan. Cook and stir until tender. Add chopped jalapeño and garlic; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in flour. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add broth and potatoes. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes or just until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, corn, cream, cayenne pepper, and bay leaves. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard bay leaves. Top with jalapeño slices, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; 23 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 105 mg cholesterol; 826 mg sodium. 626 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1652 IU vitamin a; 50 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

139 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 110
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 6
chrisnbrad3
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2018
I have been making this for years for my hubby and son. They absolutely love this chowder. I use the corn that I freeze from the summer and the peppers out of my garden. I serve it with Ciabatta bread toasted. It warms you up after a cold day. I recommend this recipe! 5 stars!
cneuhaus5
Rating: Unrated
01/13/2014
Really delicious, would rate it 4.5 stars, but the stars disappeared! I found it a bit bland, too, but my potatoes were giants. Adding something between 1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons more salt did the trick & then was perfectly tasty. To save time, just chop your chicken really fine & put it in raw when directions say---the simmering 15 minutes cooks it.
Jennifer Brush
Rating: Unrated
08/16/2016
in response to previous reviewer, clearly the bacon is a garnish.  i really loved this soup, it's a great use for seasonal corn and has just the right amount of bite.
Advertisement
Susan
Rating: Unrated
12/01/2015
Am I missing something?  At which point do you add the bacon back in??  It is not in the directions.
mbenson717
Rating: Unrated
10/01/2013
This soup was so good! I absolutely will make this again. The only thing I changed was that I used cajun seasoning instead of cayenne pepper. And I added a lot.
Wowie
Rating: Unrated
04/13/2013
This is a hearty and tasty soup, a little labor intensive, but worth it. To save time, do as I did and use the breast meat from a Costco whole roasted chicken (a bargain at $4.99!). Despite being called "spicy," I felt this soup was a somewhat bland, so I added a little chili powder and my favorite go-to spice: McCormick Smoky Sweet Pepper Seasoning Blend." Perfect! This recipe's a keeper.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019