Soba Noodle Bowl
Why order takeout when you can have this homemade Soba Noodle Bowl recipe on the table in just 25 minutes? It's all the proof you need that healthy chicken recipes need not be boring.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan, bring broth and 1 cup of water to a boil.
Meanwhile, very thinly slice the chicken; halve any large snap peas. Add chicken, carrots, noodles, jalapeño, and soy sauce to boiling broth mixture. Cover and cook over medium heat for 7 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and noodles are tender. Add peas and cook, covered, 3 minutes more or until peas are just tender.
Ladle into serving bowls. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper and parsley, if desired. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
295 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 49 mg cholesterol; 1172 mg sodium. 538 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 52 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;