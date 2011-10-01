Smoky Chicken Pizzas

Rating: 3.88 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Rich in vitamin C and potassium, bright and peppery arugula isn't just for salads, and this pizza proves it. Add a light drizzle of your favorite barbeque sauce before baking for an even more wonderfully smoky flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large skillet cook onion in 1 tablespoon hot oil over medium heat for 10 minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

  • In a small bowl combine remaining 3 tablespoons oil and crushed red pepper; drizzle some of the oil mixture onto the pizza crusts. Place crusts on a very large baking sheet(s). Top with chicken, onion, and cheese.

  • Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and pizzas are heated through.

  • Top pizzas with arugula, drizzle any remaining oil, and sprinkle or pass additional crushed red pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
761 calories; 35 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 1029 mg sodium. 294 mg potassium; 68 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 44 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 343 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

suziqcu88460
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2017
Delicious pizza...we took this idea and went with what we had...no chicken, sautéed kale instead of arugula, and it was so delicious. M No need for meat the smoky mozzarella gave our kale which we baked on pizza after sautéing with oil and red pepper flakes a "bacon-like" flavor! Don't skip carelized onions!!
garden_notes219062
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2017
Wonderful with the chicken and other ingredients as it enhances the flavours!!
babbiebook1713821
Rating: Unrated
05/08/2017
I give a five star because I would love to try that looks good
Jennifer Brush
Rating: Unrated
12/07/2015
this was pretty good, i think it always helps to make your own crusts.  i used king arthur's pizza dough seasoning which makes everything delicious.  i also used apricot-soy glazed chicken which added to the flavor.
