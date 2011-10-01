Smoky Chicken Pizzas

Rating: 4 stars Delicious pizza...we took this idea and went with what we had...no chicken, sautéed kale instead of arugula, and it was so delicious. M No need for meat the smoky mozzarella gave our kale which we baked on pizza after sautéing with oil and red pepper flakes a "bacon-like" flavor! Don't skip carelized onions!!

Rating: 4 stars Wonderful with the chicken and other ingredients as it enhances the flavours!!

Rating: Unrated I give a five star because I would love to try that looks good

