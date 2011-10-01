Smoky Chicken Pizzas
Rich in vitamin C and potassium, bright and peppery arugula isn't just for salads, and this pizza proves it. Add a light drizzle of your favorite barbeque sauce before baking for an even more wonderfully smoky flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large skillet cook onion in 1 tablespoon hot oil over medium heat for 10 minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Set aside.
In a small bowl combine remaining 3 tablespoons oil and crushed red pepper; drizzle some of the oil mixture onto the pizza crusts. Place crusts on a very large baking sheet(s). Top with chicken, onion, and cheese.
Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and pizzas are heated through.
Top pizzas with arugula, drizzle any remaining oil, and sprinkle or pass additional crushed red pepper.